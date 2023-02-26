Indian Idol 13: Rema Lahiri gets impressed with Deboshmita's performance; Says 'Being a girl....'

Indian Idol has returned with its thirteenth season with Aditya Narayan hosting the show, while Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani are judging this brand-new season. The first episode of Indian Idol Season 13 was really a hit and everyone enjoyed the beginning of the season. All the judges are loved by the viewers and they enjoy a massive social media following as well. Now in the recent episode, we saw ace singer and composer Bappi Lahiri's daughter Rema Lahiri gracing the show with her presence. All the contestants impressed the guests and judges with their mesmerising performance. Deboshmita impresses Rema Lahiri

In the recent episode, Rema applauded the contestant Deboshmita Roy for her mellifluous voice and singing style. The latter sang tracks such as 'Aao Tumhe Chaand Pe Le Jaye' and 'Jalta Hai Jiya Mera' which impressed the judges as well as the guest. Rema was quoted saying ‘The antras (high notes) of both the songs that Deboshmita sang are so challenging for a singer to sing and that too with live musicians. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the musicians as they are the main pillars of our music industry.’ She further added ‘The way Deboshmita performed the song, it was commendable. It is very difficult to sing such songs. Being a girl of this generation, you sang exceptionally well Deboshmita. You are an outstanding performer, totally flawless, God bless you.’

Moreover, in the episode, Deboshmita also brought some gifts for everyone on the show, and she gifted Himesh Reshammiya a ring light for selfies and gave Vishal Dadlani a red shirt as he's always seen wearing black shirts on the show. Then she gave a handkerchief to Aditya Narayan whereas Rema and Swastik Bansal got caps.

