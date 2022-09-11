Indian Idol 13 Review: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani’s show is a mix of talent & theatrics

Soon after the auditions kick-started with first participant Anushka Patra impressing the judges with her singing performance on “O Meri Jaan” from the 1970 thriller, The Train. Another contestant Taabish Ali wowed the judges in the second chance, which he bagged after he surprised them while exiting the audition room. His entire sequence in the first episode of Indian Idol 13 was both entertaining and heartwarming.

Indian Ido l has returned with its thirteenth season with Aditya Narayan hosting the show, while Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani are judging this brand new season. The first episode of Indian Idol Season 13 was the audition round where thousands of aspirants were present at the venue to try their luck in the singing reality show. The episode began with the introduction of the judges in a concert stadium-like set-up where some fans had donned a Himesh Reshammiya mask.

Two other contestants who stood out in the first episode of Indian Idol Season 13 were Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar and Ritu Ribha from Arunachal Pradesh. Navdeep comes with the legacy of the very respected Wadali brothers, with Puranchand Wadali being his maternal grandfather. While Navdeep got an entry in the theatre round after impressing the judges with his singing talent, Neha even requested the young singer to croon a few lines from Wadali Brothers’ popular song, “Tu Mane Ya Na Mane”.

Ritu attracted a lot of attention too but for completely different reasons. Vishal highlighted Ritu’s earlier conversation with a team member of Indian Idol Season 13, where the participant was dissing the show. Though the judges were happy to give him another chance in which he managed to impress them and was promoted to the next round. While a lot of conversations happen around how real are reality shows, this seemed to be an attempt by the makers to make a statement, maybe clear a few misconceptions, and obviously add the required drama to the show.

Another highlight of the show is Aditya Narayan’s chemistry with judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. Having hosted many reality shows in the past, Aditya manages to keep the audience hooked and entertained with his one liners and short funny set-ups with the judges.

Indeed there were a few moments where the focus seemed to be more on the reactions than the talent itself, but overall it manages to impress with the diversity of the performances in the maiden episode of Indian Idol 13. It was a mix of talent and theatrics.

