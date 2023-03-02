Indian Idol 13: Shraddha Kapoor praises contestants Mani and Shivam's performance; Watch what she did next

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol 13 has been entertaining viewers for a long time and still continues to do so. After 12 successful seasons, the 13th season is presently airing on our Television screens and has carved a space in the hearts of the viewers. The show has offered a platform for aspiring singers to showcase their talent on a huge level. Many even bagged huge opportunities after featuring in this reality show. Till date, several celebrities from different walks of life have graced the show to promote their projects. Now in the upcoming episodes of Indian Idol 13, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will grace the show.

Indian Idol 13 promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo on its Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 13. In this promo, we see Indian Idol 13 contestants Mani and Shivam setting the stage on fire as they sing Baghban's song 'Hori Khele Raghuveera' together. Soon after their performance, we see Shraddha Kapoor praises them and says "Aap kamaal ho." She then says "Mei aapke sath Holi khel sakti hu" and applies colors to Main and Shivam. At the end of the promo, we see the contestants dancing together. The caption of this promo read, "Holi ka dhamaal hoga double jab aayenge Shraddha aur Ranbir Kapoor! Dekhiye inhe Indian Idol 13 ke #IdolHoliSpecial episode mein! This Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!"

Watch the promo here-

About Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar:

Along with Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar consists of a talented star cast such as Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra and others in pivotal roles. The story revolves around a break-up artist (essayed by Ranbir) who pretends to fall in love with a young woman (essayed by Shraddha) and also has hidden motives. The Luv Ranjan directional is slated to release on the big screens on 8 March 2023.

About Indian Idol:

Judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani, the show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

