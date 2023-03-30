Indian Idol 13: Tina Datta makes a stylish appearance to promote her upcoming show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum; WATCH

Actress Tina Datta is one of the renowned personalities in the television industry and she made headlines during her stint inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. She gained a lot of popularity after her role in ‘Uttaran’ which was a blockbuster hit. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She keeps on sharing mesmerizing pictures and videos and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Recently, the actress was snapped outside the sets of Indian Idol 13 as she came there to promote her upcoming show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

Tina Datta snapped outside the sets of Indian Idol 13

Recently, Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta was spotted outside the sets of Indian Idol 13 as she came to promote her upcoming show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. She was spotted in a white shirt which she paired with a denim and accessorised her look with a pair of shades. The actress looked stunning as she posed for the cameras. Check out the video here

Tina Datta’s career

Tina Datta has been seen in many successful TV shows in Bengali and Hindi industries. The actress also worked in a few movies before getting her big break with Uttaran. She also participated in the stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and was one of the first female contestants to be eliminated. On the professional front, Tina will be seen in Sony TV's new show Mere Apne, alongside Jay Bhanushali. This year looks interesting for the actress as she will be soon making her South debut with a big-budgeted Telugu film.

