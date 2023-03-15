Indian Idol 13: 'Tumhi Dekho Na' makes Rani Mukherjee nostalgic, recalls shooting for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee will be seen as a celebrity guest on the reality show Indian Idol 13 in the upcoming episode. The show which has been a huge hit since the beginning of its first season has seen several celebrities as a guest on the show. Rani Mukherjee will be promoting her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway on the show. The actress who has delivered some big Bolly hits got nostalgic after hearing a contestant sing some popular tracks from her movies.

Rani Mukherjee on his ‘favorite star’ Shah Rukh Khan

Indian Idol 13 contestant Bidipta Singh’s performance on 'Tumhi Dekho Na' and 'Chup Chup Ke' made the actress look back to the days of her past. The actress who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' shared that her favorite genre is romance and she loved working with her favorite star Shah Rukh Khan. She said, "I've done a variety of films but my favourite genre is 'romance' and I enjoy doing romantic films with my hero; the one and only, Shah Rukh Khan.” Rani was seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh in several movies such as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Chalte Chalte', 'Paheli', 'Veer Zaara', among others.

The actress then shared a memory of shooting in New York in extreme cold during Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Since the song 'Tumhi Dekho Na' depicted romance in the seasons, they had to shoot a part in the rain with Rani wearing a saree. But the rain showers didn’t start because the cold turned the water into ice.

She also talked about her memories from 'Bunty Aur Babli' opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She shared that Bidipta’s outfit and the scrunchy on her wrist reminded her of the days of shooting for the film.

About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Based on a true story, Rani will be seen playing the role of Sagarika Bhattacharya who fought against the Norwegian foster care system to get back the custody of her kids. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Anirban Bhattacharya in important roles.

