Indian Idol 13: WHY did doctors warn Hrithik Roshan could never dance or build physique? Rakesh Roshan REVEALS

Indian Idol is one of the most watched and loved singing reality shows on Indian television. After entertaining the audience for several years, the show has returned to the screens with its thirteenth season. The brand-new season has Aditya Narayan hosting the show, while Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani are on the judges panel. The show is often graced by several Bollywood celebrities. Recently, actor Rakesh Roshan was the guest on the show and the actor shared several snippets from his personal and professional life with the audience. He revealed some interesting snippets about his son, Hrithik Roshan that took the fans by surprise.

Doctors warned Hrithik Roshan could never build a physique

In the episode, Rakesh Roshan shared that he was looking for a fresh face for Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. His first thought was to take his son, Hrithik as he was also present there in the meeting. But Hrithik was very thin and lean at that time. Rakesh Roshan then went on to reveal an unbelievable fact. He shared, “Doctors Hrithik ko bola tha ki wo kabhi dance nahi kar payega, physique nahia bana payega, kyunki inherent jkuch problem tha spinal cord mein. (Doctors told Hrithik that he had some inherent spinal cord problems, for which he could never build physique or be able to dance)” The next revelation got loud applause from the audience when Rakesh Roahsn shared that Hrithik challenged everything and started exercising with books.

Reacting to this, judge Vishal Dadlani exclaimed, “kya baat hai!” He was also seen shaking his head in disbelief, and Himesh Reshamiya said, “Outstanding!” The clip from the episode was shared on the official Instagram handle of the channel with the caption, “Rakesh Ji Ne Batayi Hrithik Ki Journey As A Proud Father.”

Watch the promo here on the official handle of the channel:

Moreover, in the show, Rakesh Roshan also shared his memories of Rishi Kapoor. He also shared how much he misses the actor, who was one of his closest friends.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 and Bekaboo makers to make big revelations in upcoming episodes; Watch Promo