Indian Idol 14: Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor bestows signed cap to contestant; dances with Rashmika Mandanna

Indian Idol unveils extraordinary musical talents, providing a launchpad for aspiring artists. Setting the stage for a dhamakedaar weekend, Indian Idol Season 14 will be celebrating the Shaandaar Parivaar special with the cast of Animal - Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday (November 25). Immerse yourselves in the melodious tunes brought to you by the talented contestants of Indian Idol Season 14.

Ranbir Kapoor performs a sweet gesture for a contestant:

In a heartwarming gesture, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor will bestow a signed cap to contestant, Adya Mishra and the judges. Ranbir Kapoor and the super vivacious Rashmika Mandanna will hit the dance floor with Adya grooving to the beats of Saami Saami. Also, Ranbir graciously hands over his stylish sunglasses to her and touches Menuka's feet, showcasing his respect and admiration for her, creating a memory that will be etched in Menuka’s heart and mind.

Take a look at the PICS here-

More about Indian Idol 14's upcoming episode:

After Saturday's entertaining episode, the audience will be at a treat as Ranbir's sister Karisma Kapoor will also grace Indian Idol 14 on Sunday (November 26). The contestants will bring alive the 90s’ nostalgia and bring the house down with a medley performance dedicated to the ever-charming Karisma Kapoor, flooding your weekend with nostalgia and electrifying energy.

The Top 14 contestants are ready to impress one and all with their powerful vocals and the celebrity guests will further raise the bar of entertainment with interesting anecdotes that make these episodes a ‘must-watch.

About Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film:

The anticipation for the Bollywood film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has reached its peak. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The film is a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters and ultimately the protagonist becomes essentially an 'animal'. Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Speaking about Indian Idol Season 14, the show premiered on October 14 and has an esteemed panel of judges. The show is judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu, and Vishal Dadlani and hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala. Indian Idol 14 airs every Saturday and Sunday.

