Indian Idol 14: Animal’s Ranbir Kapoor wins hearts with THIS gesture for contestant who impresses all

Indian Idol 14 is currently on air and one of the contestants, Menuka has been constantly hitting headlines for her talent. The visually challenged girl is immensely talented and has won over the viewers and judges with her beautiful voice. Now, in the upcoming episode, the contestant is all set to win over the Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor.

Contestant Menuka impresses Ranbir Kapoor with her voice

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor will grace the stage of Indian Idol 14 to promote their upcoming movie, Animal. A recent promo uploaded by the official social media handle shows the actors enjoying contestant Menuka’s performance. The talented woman will sing Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh’s Agar Tum Saath Ho, from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s movie Tamasha.

Watch Indian Idol 14’s promo here:

The promo shows Ranbir Kapoor enjoying the song with closed eyes. After her performance ends, Ranbir Kapoor walks up to the stage with Rashmika Mandanna by his side and says, “Menuka ji, mera naam Ranbir hain, mein aapse ashirvad lena chahta hu. (Menuka ma’am, I am Ranbir, I want to seek your blessings)” and touches the contestant’s feet.

The actor also hugs her as the contestant greets and hugs him. He also adds, ”Jab Shreya ji manch pe pehli baar gaya tha, ayese feelings huya hoga audience ko. Shreya ji do devi bolte hai, devi no. 2 hamare samne sakshat khadi hain. (When Shreya ma’am performed on stage for the first time, the audience must have felt this way. Everyone calls her devi, and we have devi no. 2 here)”

The promo is uploaded on Sony TV’s official channel with the caption, “Menuka ke fan bane Ranbir aur share kiya audience se apna baby playlist. Dekhiye #IndianIdol, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

Fans of the show commented and showed their support for the singer. One user wrote, “Wow... really heart touching ... every time I hear Menuka singing I get tears in my eyes..” Another commented, “Because of Menuka many people are watching Indian Idol. She really touches people’s heart.”

Indian Idol 14 airs on Sony TV on weekends at 8 pm.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s Vivek Dahiya practices moves before hitting dance rehearsals