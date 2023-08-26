Indian Idol 14: Hussain Kuwajerwala invites aspiring singers for auditions

The wait is over as everyone’s favorite singing reality show Indian Idol will be back with its season 14. The upcoming season promises to be more exciting and thrilling than the previous seasons. The popular reality show has provided aspiring singers with a much-coveted platform to prove thei mettle as performers and showcase their talent. The search for the next singing superstar has arrived at the vibrant city of Amchi Mumbai, where dreams come alive. Now, host Hussain Kuwajerwala has invited aspiring singers to fulfill their dreams by participating in the show with the soon-to-commence auditions.

Hussain Kuwarjewala opens up on Indian Idol Season 14

Hussain Kuwarjewala is all set to assume hosting responsibilities for the new season of Indian Idol. He opened up on the show and auditions calling it the most refined platform to showcase talent. He invited all the talented people to come ahead and fulfil their dreams on this diverse platform. Kuwarjewala said “Indian Idol is a platform for visibility, skill refinement, and guidance through mentors; this stage will catapult you into the limelight, and pave the way for opportunities that can build your career. This is your chance to bask in the spotlight and create pathways that could shape your music career. Donning the hat of host for this much-loved show fills me with great joy and is truly an honor. During the auditions, I even enjoy interacting with gifted individuals and knowing more about their journey who wish to make a mark in the field of music. I am eagerly looking forward to witnessing the rich diversity of talent that Maharashtra has to offer. so seize this opportunity to emerge as the next Indian Idol and come audition at Nahar International School, Mumbai on 27th August.”

Take a look at the promo of the show regarding auditions

Earlier, the Kumkum fame actor had spoken up on returning as a host after a long time as he said, “There is no reason I can refuse a show like Indian Idol unless there is a date clash. This reality show has given me recognition as a host and I have many beautiful memories attached to this show. I resonate with the journey of people who participate in this show.”

More about Indian Idol

Indian Idol season 14 is poised to be an unforgettable journey, showcasing the finest singing talents from all corners of the nation. If you've ever dreamed of becoming a beloved singing sensation, now is your moment. Let your voice resonate, your talent shine, and your aspirations take flight.

