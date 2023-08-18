Indian Idol 14: Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as singing reality show's host after 8 years

Renowned Indian television personality Hussain Kuwajerwala is poised to make a comeback to the small screen. In a recent interview, Hussain officially announced that he will be reprising his role as the host of the highly popular music show, Indian Idol Season 14, marking his return after an eight-year hiatus. This announcement has sparked excitement among fans and viewers.

Hussain's return to Indian Idol Season 14 brings back fond memories of his previous hosting stints on the show. He had previously hosted the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and eighth seasons of Indian Idol, earning immense popularity for his charismatic hosting style and ability to connect with contestants and audiences alike.

Hussain Kuwajerwala confirms his return on the Indian Idol stage

While speaking with Etimes, Hussain confirmed that he will be hosting the new season of Indian Idol. The actor said, “Yes, I am hosting the upcoming season of Indian Idol. There isn’t a reason I will ever refuse a show like Indian Idol unless there is a date clash. The music reality show has given me recognition as a host and there are certain memories attached to it. I resonate with the journeys of the boys and girls who participate in the show.”

The Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo actor added, “At some point, I too started my career with dreams in my eyes. It’s a rollercoaster of a ride with some of us achieving our dreams and others not achieving albeit temporarily. But eventually, everyone gets his due because he is talented.”

He continued, “It’s amazing to see talented people sing on stage and live, especially for someone who is a pathetic singer himself. How I wish that after having hosted so many music reality shows, sur taal ki thodi samajh hoti par nahi hai.”

About Hussain Kuwajerwala

Hussain Kuwajerwala started his career as a model and made his first TV debut from Hum Paanch. He gained popularity from the Indian daily Opra Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He then appeared in Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan opposite actress Juhi Parmar. Kuwajerwala hosted many Indian reality shows including Shabaash India and Dance Premier League. Hussain emerged as the winner of Nach Baliye Season 2.

Indian Idol is a popular Indian singing reality show on Sony Entertainment Television. The show made its debut in 2004 and has been a staple on Sony TV ever since. The audition for Season 14 started on August 11. The show will premiere soon on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv.

