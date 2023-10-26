Indian Idol 14: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Arshad Warsi, Shoaib Ibrahim and others grace Griha Pravesh episode

Indian Idol Season 14, which has emerged as a national platform for aspiring singers to prove their mettle, recently found its Top 15 contestants during the theatre round. Moving a step ahead, the contestants are all ready and geared up to leave an impressive mark with their singing prowess during the much-anticipated Grand Premiere aka Griha Pravesh episodes this weekend.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 celebs and others grace Indian Idol 14:

Themed as the Griha Pravesh, the singing reality show Indian Idol 14 is synonymous with being ‘music ka sabse bada gharana, will welcome eminent names from the entertainment and music industry like Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Richa Sharma, and Abhijeet Sawant.

Also, adding glam and glitter to the show will be Arshad Warsi, the judge of the upcoming dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. Joining him will be Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants singer Sreerama Chandra and Shoaib Ibrahim. Sony TV shared a glimpse of this grand episode on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see judges and Arshad Waris praising Subhadeep Das' performance.

Watch Indian Idol 14 promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Hone ja raha hai Indian Idol ke top 15 ka griha pravesh, aa rahe hain celebs ek se badhkar ek! Dekhiye #IndianIdol, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

All you need to know about Indian Idol 14:

The show has served as a launchpad for fresh voices and aspiring singers who want to make it big in the music industry. The top 15 contestants of Indian Idol 14 are Maithili Shome, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Anjana Padmanabhan, Utkarsh Wankhede, Ananya Pal, Dipan Mitra, Mahima Bhattacharjee, Piyush Panwar, Surender Kumar, Vaibhav Gupta, Muskan Srivastava, Adya Mishra, Gayathry Rajiv, Obom Tangu, and Menuka Poudel.

With National Award winner Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood’s King of Melody Kumar Sanu, and Ace Composer/ Singer and Performer Vishal Dadlani offering their guidance and expertise to the contestants in their journey ahead, the audience can expect a musical extravaganza filled with soul-stirring performances. Hosted by Hussian Kuwajerwala, Indian Idol Season 14, premiered on October 14.

