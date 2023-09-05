Indian Idol 14: Judge Kumar Sanu says, 'I'm eager to witness how this generation will stir our emotions'

Indian Idol is known for providing a platform for exceptionally talented singers from across India. Contestants, often selected through rigorous auditions, compete against each other in a series of challenging rounds. They come from diverse backgrounds and age groups, showcasing the rich musical diversity of the country. Following the immense triumph of Season 13, Indian Idol is ready to introduce the 14th season of this popular reality show. In the 14th season, the program unveils a fresh lineup of esteemed judges, who will evaluate the participants and contribute to crowning the next Indian Idol. Joining the judging panel for the first time is the Melodic Monarch, Kumar Sanu.

Kumar Sanu expresses excitement about judging Indian Idol 14:

Sharing his enthusiasm about his debut on Indian Idol, Kumar Sanu shared, "Indian Idol has offered a platform for vocalists to showcase their abilities and establish their distinct identity in the realm of singing. It's truly heartening that, in today's era, budding talents have the chance to display their potential and take a significant stride towards their careers. While I've been a guest on the show in the past, assuming the role of a judge this time around presents a new adventure."

The veteran singer continued, "In the realm of singing, it's often said that 'Music reaches us on an emotional level, where words alone fall short.' I'm eager to witness how this generation will stir our emotions with their impeccable 'Sur' and 'Taal,' as well as showcase the nuances of their 'Alaap.' My hope for this season is that we unearth a genuine singing gem."

Along with Mr. Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani will also be seen seated on Indian Idol 14's judge panel. It will be interesting to see how the contestants will be challenged to capture the judges' hearts with their singing prowess. Currently, the auditions are on in full swing to select the top contestants for Indian Idol season 14. The premiere date and time of the singing reality show is yet to be announced.

Speaking about Indian Idol 13, the show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Contestant Rishi Singh was crowned as the winner whereas Deboshmita Roy emerged as the first runner-up of Indian Idol 13.

