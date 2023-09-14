Indian Idol 14: Judge Vishal Dadlani opens up on reprising his role again: 'Indian Idol is an emotion for me'

Indian Idol is a much-loved singing reality show and has served as a launchpad for fresh voices and aspiring singers who want to make it big in the music industry. The newest 14th season of the show will witness ace composer and singer, Vishal Dadlani reprising his role as a judge alongside National Award winner Shreya Ghoshal and Bollywood’s King of Melody Kumar Sanu. Ek Awaaz, Lakhon Ehsaas – this season’s campaign puts the spotlight on that one magical voice which will compel you to experience a host of emotions.

Indian Idol 14's new promo

Recently, Sony TV shared the new promo of Indian Idol Season 14 on their official social media handle and has raised excitement for the new season. The promo has set the stage for the nation’s next singing sensation. The 14th season of this popular singing reality show promises to bring audiences 'music ka sabse bada tyohaar.' The caption of this promo read, "Sabko intezaar hai India ke sabse bade music tyohaar ka! Indian Idol 14: Ek Awaaz. Laakhon Ehsaas aa raha hai jald, sirf."

Watch the Indian Idol 14 promo here-

Vishal Dadlani talks about judging Indian Idol 14:

Talking about reprising his role once again, Vishal Dadlani shares, “I’ve always said that Indian Idol is an “emotion” for me. Music is a universal language that transcends boundaries, and this show has a unique way of bringing out the best talent from every corner of our incredible country. I am once again elated to be a part of this remarkable journey and discover the treasure trove of exceptional singing talent with Season 14.”

Currently, the auditions have begun in full swing to select the top contestants for Indian Idol season 14. The premiere date and time of the singing reality show is yet to be announced.

Flashback of Indian Idol 13

Indian Idol 13 was judged by Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Neha Kakkar was also seen as the judge for a brief period and the show was hosted by singer Aditya Narayan. Contestant Rishi Singh was crowned as the winner whereas Deboshmita Roy emerged as the first runner-up of Indian Idol 13.

