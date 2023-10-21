Indian Idol 14: Kavita Krishnamurthy lauds Karnoi and Obom’s performance, says she and other judges might attend their concert someday

Indian Idol 14 has been creating a lot of buzz with its current mix of contestants. It has been garnering a good amount of viewership as well. In the recent promo of the show from its upcoming episode, viewers witnessed legendary musician Kavita Krishnamurthy stepping into the shoes of a judge in place of Shreya Ghoshal. She was seen lauding the North-Eastern boys Karnoi and Obom for their supreme singing talents.

Kavita Krishnamurthy calls Karnoi and Obom ‘Magical’

The latest enthralling promo of Indian Idol 14 has been posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV. It begins with judge Vishal Dadlani calling the next contestant for his performance. Karnoi appears on the stage. On seeing him, Vishal says, “How can you come alone? The world has got used to watching you and Obom in one shot. Call him also. It feels good to see you two together.”

Soon after, Obom comes on the stage and starts crooning to a hit Bollywood song Bol Do Na Zara. Karnoi too reprises a classic song O Sanam by Lucky Ali. The duo leaves the judges impressed with their enchanting voices. Kavita Krishnamurthy who came as a special guest could not stop heaping praises on the singers from Arunachal Pradesh. She stated, “You both are magic together. If God wills, we will be there for your concert someday, if you sing together, for sure.”

The caption of the video could be read as, “Karnoi aur Obom ke performances ne jeet liya sabka dil!”

Take a look at SonyTV’s Instagram post:

About Indian Idol 14

Indian Idol is a singing reality show which aired its first season in 2005. It has earned a huge fan base and has been regaling the audiences with back-to-back seasons since then. The show has also given the nation celebrated singers like Abhijeet Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Bhoomi Trivedi, among others.

The 14th season of the show has a judging panel that includes Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal. It premiered on October 7, 2023 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Hussain Kuwajerwala has returned as the host after eight years for Indian Idol 14. The last season of the show was won by Rishi Singh. He took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya sings lullaby to put his little girl to sleep; says ‘available for lori shows’