Indian Idol 14: Khichdi 2's Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta and more grace the show; perform Garba with everyone

“Hello, how are? Khana kha ke jana huh,” this epic dialogue is an Indian favorite that has been used across generations! Brace yourselves to hear more of this and many such memorable dialogues on Indian Idol Season 14 as this weekend the cast of Khichdi 2 will grace the ‘Diwali Family Wali’ special.

Khichdi 2 star cast appears on Indian Idol 14:

Jamnadas Majethia (Himanshu C. Seth), Rajeev Mehta (Praful T. Parekh), Supriya Pathak (Hansa P. Parekh), Anang Desai (Tulsidas Parekh) and Vandana Pathak (Jayshree Parekh) will take over the festivities with love, laughter and music. Hansa and Praful’s playful banter, Jayshree’s garba moves, and Dadaji’s one-liners towards Praful will leave you entertained.

Jayshree Bhen (Vandana Pathak), who is known for breaking into a garba at any opportunity she gets, will request Vaibhav Gupta to sing a garba song for her. In response to Jayshree Bhen's request, Vaibhav performs Chalao Na Naino Se in Garba style. Impressed by his music choice, the Khichdi 2 team and the judges enthusiastically embrace the festive spirit, and everyone will perform Garba on stage.

Take a look at PICS here-

Shreya Ghoshal praises contestant Vaibhav Gupta:

The Top 15 contestants will impress one and all with their powerful performances. Chote Sahab aka Vaibhav Gupta from Kanpur, continues to wow the judges with his vocal range. Creating a ‘bhauchal’ yet again, Vaibhav will sing a fantastic rendition of Baawre from the movie Luck By Chance.



Impressed by his musicality, Shreya Ghoshal compliments Vaibhav by saying, “You performed like a Diwali Pataka, Vaibhav, we were stunned. Your improvisations were beautiful! I feel like your journey will be more interesting ahead. In my opinion, I see you reaching the finals."

In addition, Vaibhav will also present a gift from his Kirana store to the Khichdi 2 team and the Indian Idol 14 judges.

Take a look at PICS here-

Indian Idol Season 14 premiered on October 14 and has an esteemed panel of judges. The show is judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu, and Vishal Dadlani and hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala. Indian Idol 14 airs every Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking about Khichdi 2, the film is all set to hit the big screens on November 17, 2023.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 14 EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt recalls earning Rs 53 at first job, feels proud to be Alia Bhatt's dad