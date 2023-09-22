Indian Idol 14 PROMO: Fresh wave of singers set to serenade in show; WATCH

Indian Idol, the beloved singing competition, returns for a fresh season, drawing countless hopeful talents to its auditions for a chance at a Mumbai ticket. The theme for this year, Ek Awaaz, Lakho Ehsaas, promises a captivating journey for budding artists. Esteemed judges for this season include Kumar Sanu, Vishal Dadlani, and Shreya Ghoshal. The popular host Hussain Kuwajerwala will be back on screen after many years. The makers of the show have released a promo of the show which gives a glimpse of the melodious talents coming this season.

A classical singer comes with a mesmerizing song in Indian Idol 14

The promo of the show opens with the melodious voice of a singer named Shivani from Karnataka who impresses the judges with her audition.

Have a look:

Shivani sings the song "Damam Dum Mast Kalandar" in front of the judges to get her the ticket to Mumbai. Vishal Dadlani complimented the young singer saying, "Because of you this season will be remembered." The fans are also super hyped up about the show. A fan commented, "Excitement overloadedddd." Another fan wrote, "Wohhh." A fan noted, "Yes all I wanted is this," while another fan shared, "Looking promising!!!!."

About the show

Indian Idol is a popular Indian singing reality show on Sony Entertainment Television. The show made its debut in 2004 and has been a staple on Sony TV ever since. The audition for Season 14 started on August 11. The show will premiere soon on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv.

