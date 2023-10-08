Indian Idol 14 PROMO: Host Hussain Kuwajerwala makes smashing entry on singing show; Watch

Indian Idol 14, the popular singing competition, is back with a new season, attracting tons of hopeful talents to its auditions for a chance to be in the top 14. This year's theme, Ek Awaaz, Lakho Ehsaas, promises a captivating journey for budding artists. This season's eminent judges include Kumar Sanu, Vishal Dadlani, and Shreya Ghoshal. Popular host Hussain Kuwajerwala is set to return to the screen after many years. In the promo of the upcoming episode, the host makes a remarkable entry on the show that has managed to leave fans super excited.

Hussain Kuwajerwala makes a smashing entry on Indian Idol 14

In a promo video shared by Sony TV, the popular host of Indian Idol, Hussain Kuwajerwala is seen making an amazing entry on the show. The video gives a glimpse of how Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Kumar Sanu were thrilled to see the actor. The actor can be heard saying, "Woh Samajhte the ki main ab waps nahi aaunga, yeh jo roshiniwali chaka chaundh me kahi khoo jaunga...Par bhul gaya tha zaamana ki inn galiyoon me abhi bhi meri nishaani hai..Dost baaki meri kahaani hai, jo puri duniyaa ko sunnani hai. (Some thought that I wouldn't come back...in lights of glamour I'd be hidden forever but they forgot that these lanes still have marks of my existence. Friends, this story is not over that I came to foretell to the world)"

Here take a look-

Hussain, who marks his return to television as a host, was extremely excited and expressed his thoughts on the same. While interacting with Etimes, he said, "Yes, I am hosting the upcoming season of Indian Idol. There isn’t a reason I will ever refuse a show like Indian Idol unless there is a date clash. The music reality show has given me recognition as a host and there are certain memories attached to it. I resonate with the journeys of the boys and girls who participate in the show."

About the show Indian Idol

In yesterday's episode, many talented voices were seen on the show. A contestant who was crowned the winner of Indian Idol Juniors season 1, Anjana Padmanabhan, participated in the show and won a straight entry into the top 14. The show made its debut in 2004 and has been a staple on Sony TV ever since. The auditions for Season 14 started on August 11. The show will premiere soon on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti is adventurously 'zipping into October' with zeal; Watch