Indian Idol 14: Ranbir Kapoor reveals two songs he sings for Raha; Shreya Ghoshal says ‘Yahan hum relate karte hain’

Indian Idol 14 has been constantly grabbing headlines for its talented mix of contestants. The upcoming episode of the singing reality show will witness actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna gracing the show to promote their film, Animal. During a conversation with visually-challenged contestant, Menuka, Ranbir will reveal the songs he loves to hum for his daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals two songs he sings for his baby girl Raha

While judges- Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani are already in awe of the contestants’ soulful voice, celebrity guests who appear on the show every weekend also get mesmerized by them in no time. The recent promo shared by SonyTV’s official Instagram handle shows visually impaired contender Menuka winning over guests Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Watch the latest promo of Indian Idol 14 here:

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika getting a warm welcome on the stage of Indian Idol 14. As the video moves forward, Menuka is seen crooning to Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh’s Agar Tum Saath Ho, from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s film Tamasha. The Rockstar actor enjoyed the performance thoroughly. He goes to the stage, touches the contestant’s feet, and seeks her blessings.

Further in the clip, Menuka asks Ranbir Kapoor to share which songs he sings for his little munchkin Raha. The handsome actor replies, “Do gaane hain actually. Ek thoda irritating hai, woh English gaana hai Baby Shark. Dusra gaana hai that is Lalla Lalla Lorie Doodh Ki Katori (There are two songs actually. One is really irritating. It is an English song called Baby Shark. Second one is Lalla Lalla Lorie Doodh Ki Katori).”

On hearing Ranbir’s response, Shreya says that she can totally relate to Ranbir on this baby playlist. She states, “Yahan par hum relate karte hain. Devyaan ho, Raha ho, babies ke liye hamare playlist change ho jaate hain. Sapnon mein bhi yahi gaane aate hain (We can relate at this point. Whether it is Devyaan or Raha, we change our playlists for these babies. Even in dreams, we see these songs).”

The promo was uploaded on Sony TV’s official Instagram account with the caption, “Menuka ke fan bane Ranbir aur share kiya audience se apna baby playlist. Dekhiye #IndianIdol, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

Indian Idol 14 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 14: Animal’s Ranbir Kapoor wins hearts with THIS gesture for contestant who impresses all