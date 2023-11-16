Indian Idol 14: Sam Bahadur's Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra praise contestant Vaibhav Gupta's performance

Indian Idol Season 14 will host the star cast of Sam Bahadur -Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in its Dil Bole India episode. Chote Sahab aka Vaibhav Gupta, from Kanpur, continues to wow the judges - Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani with his vocal range. Creating a ‘bhauchal’ yet again, Vaibhav sang a fantastic rendition of Rang De Basanti, impressing one and all with his singing and energy.

Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra praise Indian Idol Season 14 contestant Vaibhav:

Wowed by Vaibhav Gupta's act, Vicky Kaushal complimented Vaibhav, saying, "I was told to come on Indian Idol the show, not Indian Idol the concert! That is what your performance was like."

Sanya Malhotra also echoed the same sentiment, saying, “From musicians to everyone singing with you, we were waiting to get on stage with you. Your performance was brilliant, you were having fun on stage!"

Shreya Ghoshal complements Vaibhav's performance:

Judge Shreya Ghoshal expressed, "Vaibhav kya josh tha, kya baat hai, isko kehete hai josh aur jazbaat (Vaibhav, you had great energy and this is called real energy and emotion) You sang so beautifully. Every note, every word you expressed, you did so beautifully. I'm still in that emotion and its a very big thing to bring everyone into that environment."

Speaking about Sam Bahadur's star cast, known for their commendable work in the film industry, Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra will support the contestants who will entertain and create an environment of patriotism with their singing prowess, making this a must-watch episode.

More about Sam Bahadur:

Along with Vicky, Fatima, and Sanya, Sam Bahadur also stars Neeraj Kabi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Govind Namdev, and many others in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Sam Bahadur revolves around the story of Indian Army officer Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. The movie is all set to hit big screens on December 1, 2023.

Speaking about Indian Idol Season 14, the show premiered on October 14 and has an esteemed panel of judges. The show is judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu, and Vishal Dadlani and hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala. Indian Idol 14 airs every Saturday and Sunday.

