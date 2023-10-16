Indian Idol 14: Shreya Ghoshal’s question leaves fellow judges Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani confused

Indian Idol 14, with its theme Ek Awaaz, Laakhon Ehsaas, is set to introduce unique voices capable of stirring a wide range of emotions. This season promises participants with captivating stories that will both entertain and inspire audiences, as they endeavour to win the judges over with their singing abilities. Singer Shreya Ghoshal is committed to unearthing the finest talents and, by setting a personal example, not only assessing but also guiding contestants to refine their singing skills whenever needed.

Indian Idol 14

To create a more relaxed and friendly atmosphere on stage, judge Shreya Ghoshal often lightens the mood by posing fun and intriguing questions to her fellow judges. These delightful interactions not only bring on smiles and evoke laughter or two amongst the judges and contestants but also help in easing up their nerves.

Watch the video from Indian Idol 14 episode here:

Shreya ki albeli paheli

In a delightful segment known as Shreya Ki Albeli Paheli, Shreya Ghoshal often adds a touch of humour and intrigue to the Indian Idol stage. During one such occasion, she posed the question, "What is the world's oldest musical instrument?"

Kumar Sanu, always ready with a quip, responded in a playful manner, "Does this instrument need a walking stick?" Shreya, amused by his witty answer, couldn't help but exclaim, "You're almost there!" With a twinkle in her eye, she finally revealed the answer - the violin, leaving the audience and fellow judges amused and entertained by their playful banter.

Further Vishal Dadlani said, in a joking manner, "Just take the stick and break it over my head!" This unexpected, light-hearted remark elicited laughter and merriment from everyone present, adding a touch of camaraderie to the moment.

About Indian Idol 14

The 14th season of Indian Idol assembles a distinguished panel of judges, featuring the melodious Shreya Ghoshal, the evergreen Kumar Sanu, and the renowned music composer Vishal Dadlani. Notably, this season marks a highly-anticipated return for Hussain Kuwajerwala as the host, marking the end of an eight-year hiatus and his comeback to television after a five-year absence.

The show made its grand debut on October 7, launching with a captivating campaign titled Ek Awaaz, Lakhon Ehsaas, which emphasizes the quest for that one extraordinary voice with the power to evoke a multitude of emotions. Airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m., Indian Idol Season 14 promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey through the world of music and undiscovered talent.

