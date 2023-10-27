Indian Idol 14: Shreya Ghoshal sings with contestant Ananya Pal during Griha Pravesh Special; Watch

Indian Idol has been entertaining audiences for the last two decades. The show which enjoys a huge fan following is currently airing its 14th season. The judging panel of the singing reality show has music maestros Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani. In the latest promo from the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 14, judges are seen getting mesmerized by Ananya Pal’s performance. Shreya is even seen humming the song with Ananya.

Shreya Ghoshal sings with Ananya Pal on Indian Idol 14

The recent promo of Indian Idol 14 released by SonyTV’s official Instagram handle sees Jhalak Dikhhla Ja judge Arshad Warsi making an entry on Griha Pravesh Special episode of the show along with contestants Shoaib Ibrahim and Rajiv Thakur. Richa Sharma and Salim Merchant are also seen joining the judges of Indian Idol 14 as special guests.

The teaser begins with Ananya Pal performing on Asha Bhonsle’s iconic song Pyaar Karne Wale from the film Hero. She sings the track beautifully and wins the hearts of all the judges. Shreya gets so moved by Ananya’s melodious voice that she begins humming along with her.

The channel shared the promo video and in the caption, they wrote, “Shreya ji ne Ananya ke sur se sur milaya!”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Indian Idol 14

Soon after, netizens also started pouring in their love for Indian Idol 14 and Shreya Ghoshal in the comments section of the video.

About Indian Idol 14

The singing reality show Indian Idol aired its first season in 2005. It soon became a rage among music lovers and went on to generate a massive fan base. The show has given the nation celebrated singers like Abhijeet Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, and Bhoomi Trivedi, among others.

Indian Idol 14 premiered on October 7, 2023. The judges on the show include Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, and Shreya Ghoshal. For this season, Hussain Kuwajerwala has returned as the host after eight years. The last season of the show was won by Rishi Singh. He took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

For the unversed, Indian Idol 14 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

