Indian Idol 14: Shreya Ghoshal's impromptu duet with contestant in Ami Je Tomar is a must-watch

The stage of Indian Idol 14 recently experienced a truly enchanting performance when Shreya Ghoshal teamed up with one of the contestants. In this musical rendezvous, the contestant infused sheer energy into the rendition of Ami Je Tomar from the 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Their heartfelt collaboration leaves the audience and fellow judges spellbound.

Shreya Ghoshal, known for her soul-stirring voice, elevated the atmosphere with her vocals, making it a performance to remember.

Watch the magical performance here

The excitement surrounding this collaboration was reflected in the caption of the Instagram post, which read: "Shubhadeep ke 'Ami Je Tomar' ne kiya judges ko itna impress, ki duet gaane manch par khud aayi Shreya Ji." It emphasised just how deeply the contestant, Shubhadeep, managed to impress not only the judges but also Shreya Ghoshal herself.

During the performance, judges Vishal Dadlani and Kumar Sanu were thoroughly captivated by the synergy between Shreya Ghoshal and Shubhadeep.

Shreya Ghoshal and her melodious voice

Shreya Ghosal has had a longstanding presence on Indian Idol. She has nurtured budding artists as a judge and mentor. Beyond her musical prowess, Shreya exudes a warm and cheerful disposition, making her a beloved and inspirational figure in Indian music. She clinched her fifth National Award at the recently concluded 69th National Awards 2023 for the song Maayava Chaayava from the Telugu film, Iravin Nizhal.

About the show

Indian Idol's 14th season has brought together a distinguished panel of judges, including the melodious Shreya Ghoshal, the evergreen Kumar Sanu, and the renowned music composer and crooner Vishal Dadlani. An exciting highlight of this season has been the return of Hussain Kuwajerwala as the host. This stint marks the end of an eight-year hiatus and his television comeback after an absence of five-years.

The show made a grand debut on October 7 with a captivating campaign titled Ek Awaaz, Lakhon Ehsaas, underscoring the quest to discover that one extraordinary voice capable of evoking a multitude of emotions. Airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m., Indian Idol Season 14 promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey into the world of music and the exploration of undiscovered talent.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 14: Shreya Ghoshal’s question leaves fellow judges Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani confused