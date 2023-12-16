Indian Idol 14: Subhash Ghai reveals why Shah Rukh Khan shot Pardes’ Yeh Dil Deewana within a day

Indian Idol 14 has been generating significant buzz with its enthralling episodes every weekend. The interesting mix of contestants is leaving no stone unturned to sustain the entertainment quotient of the show. In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 14, audiences will witness legendary director Subhash Ghai and actress Mahima Chaudhry grace the show to mark 25 years of their historic film Pardes. While praising a participant for crooning on the iconic track Yeh Dil Deewana, Subhash recalled a story from the shooting days of his film.

Subhash Ghai praises Shah Rukh Khan for his dedication

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV dropped a promo giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 14. It begins with the host welcoming celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai and multiple award winner Mahima Chaudhry on the stage. The two will be appearing together on the show for the first time.

In the next frame, we see contestant Piyush Panwar singing Yeh Dil Deewana. The track is originally featured by Shah Rukh Khan, who played the male lead in Pardes. Judges as well as special guests are seen enjoying his performance thoroughly. After he finishes, Subhash compliments him and says, “You are going to be a really wonderful voice in the industry.”

After applauding Piyush, the director goes on to share a small back story from the time he shot the song with Shah Rukh in Los Angeles. He states, “Picturization ke 2-3 din the. Maine Shah Rukh ko bola gaana shoot karte hain. Usne mujhe bola Subhash ji mein India wapis jaana chahta hoon. Kyunki unki jo patni thi Gauri Khan wo pregnant thi. Maine kaha Shah Rukh mein try karunga. Subah 6:30 baje se shaam ke 6:30 baje tak, yeh pura gaana maine picturized kia ek din mein.” (We were to visualize the song for 2-3 days. I told Shah Rukh to do it. He said he wants to go back to India as his wife, Gauri Khan, was pregnant at the time. I told him that I would try. We began shooting for it at 6:30 in the morning and wrapped it up by the evening. So, I imagined it in one day.

The caption of the post reads, “Superhit movie ‘Pardes’ ki silver jubilee ke mauke par director Subhash Ghai ne share ki kuch interesting trivia, aur Piyush ke dumdaar performance se SRK ka jadoo phir chaya!”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Indian Idol 14:

Indian Idol 14 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television. The judging panel of the show includes Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani.

