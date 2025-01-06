Indian Idol 15: After contestant questions Abhijeet Bhattacharya over his argument with Neha Kakkar, he makes her THIS promise

Earlier, a controversy involving Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Neha Kakkar hit the headlines after the former took a dig at the singers who perform at weddings and marriage-like events. Now, Abhijeet has made a U-turn after publicly criticizing performers for the above-mentioned reason. During the New Year's special episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 15, Abhijeet Bhattacharya promised a contestant that he would perform at her wedding. Here's what actually happened.

Music legends Lalit Pandit, Sadhna Sargam, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, his wife, Sumati Bhattacharya, and actress Preeti Jhangiani were part of the special episode. During one of the segments of the reality show, a contestant named Manasi questioned Abhijeet about his criticism of wedding performances, recalling a video in which he expressed disapproval of the singers who perform at weddings.

Replying to the same, the singer stated, "How much will you all scold me? Let me tell you the truth: I did not sing at my own wedding because the atmosphere wasn't right. And in that moment of frustration, when I was not singing at my own wedding, my father-in-law did not give me money for my suit tailoring."

He went on to add that soulful songs are meant for weddings and promised that he would definitely sing at Manasi's wedding along with the band. Bhattacharya jokingly remarked that besides him, Lalit, Vishal, and Shreya would also join him for the performance.

For those who don't know, a clip went viral on social media that showed Abhijeet and Neha Kakkar engaged in a heated spat. The former argued that taking money to sing at weddings is something beneath one's dignity. However, Neha strongly disagreed and believed otherwise. She responded that no work can be considered big or small.

