Indian Idol 15: Badshah’s sister recalls their family’s reaction to his career choice; spills childhood secrets
In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 15, judge Badshah's sister will appear and share interesting childhood stories of the two.
The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 15, set to air tomorrow, will celebrate sibling love with a special Bhai-Behen theme. Judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and rapper Badshah will bring their unique charm to the show as contestants and guests share heartfelt stories about sibling bonds.
In an emotional twist, Badshah’s sister, Aparajita, will make a surprise appearance, leaving the rapper visibly moved. She will share heartwarming childhood memories, revealing that Badshah is affectionately called “Bittu” at home, while her nickname is “Katori.” Aparajita will also talk about her brother’s habit of saying yes to everything but disappearing soon after.
The episode will feature Aparajita recalling how their family initially reacted when Badshah expressed his desire to become a rapper. She reveals, “When he said he wanted to be a rapper, our relatives were stunned and said, ‘Tu kya kar raha hai… Don’t do this to your parents.’” Despite this skepticism, Badshah pursued his passion and proved them wrong.
Badshah, being the brother will tease Aparajita about a childhood incident where she once offered to take him out with ₹500, only to face their father’s scolding later. Badshah jokes about running away, leaving her to handle the reprimand.
Aparajita will also express her pride in her brother’s success, reflecting on his journey to becoming a judge alongside icons like Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani. “We saw you as big stars, and now he is sitting with you. It’s a huge platform, and I’m incredibly proud,” she will say.
This Bhai-Behen Special episode of Indian Idol 15, will air tomorrow at 8:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. It will also feature personal stories of sibling relationships.
The current season is hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges panel include Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani.
