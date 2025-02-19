Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Indian Idol 15 judge Vishal Dadlani calls Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy 'hypocritical prudish nonsense'

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who is currently seen as a judge in Indian Idol 15, has spoken out about the ongoing controversy involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina on India's Got Latent. Calling the backlash "hypocritical prudish nonsense," he hinted that the issue was more about controlling online content in India.

Vishal Dadlani, who has been a panelist on the show, shared his views on Instagram on February 18. Referring to Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial question—"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"; he wrote, "Would you let #SamayRaina feel up your hairy arms every day, or join in once to stop the absolutely hypocritical prudish nonsense that's going on right now?"

Dadlani suggested that the controversy might be a way for authorities to regulate online content. He added, "The government wanted to control online content. They've been trying and getting stopped for a long time. Now, in this wave of TV-generated outrage, people are giving away their own freedom. Not to mention… 'what Kumbh stampede-deaths?' Samjhe?"

For those still unaware of the buzz around India's Got Latent, Allahbadia's remarks received massive criticism from both the public and political figures. The podcaster, best known as BeerBiceps, along with Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Jasprit Singh, were the guest panelists of the controversial episode on Samay Raina's show.

Following the outrage, Raina announced that all episodes of India's Got Latent would be removed from YouTube. Allahbadia also issued a public apology on social media, but the controversy shows no signs of fading.

While Raina is out of the country for his international tour and has requested an extension from Maharashtra Cyber Cell and other authorities to appear before them, Allahbadia has been a no-show.