Indian Idol 15: Karisma Kapoor says shooting for THIS track from Hum Saath Saath Hain was ‘tough’; read full story

This weekend, Indian Idol 15 is celebrating the greatest hits of Rajshri films. The show welcomes filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and actors Karisma Kapoor and Mohnish Bahl, who relive special moments from their movies. In the episode, Karisma Kapoor shares why filming Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache Mor from Hum Saath-Saath Hain was not as easy as it seemed.

Contestant Mysmme Bosu from Guwahati wows everyone with her version of Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache Mor. The performance takes Karisma Kapoor and Mohnish Bahl back to the time they shot the song, Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache Mor, making them nostalgic. It brought back many memories for them and they opened up about the experience of shooting for the song.

Check out the Indian Idol 15 promo below

Sooraj Barjatya, deeply moved by the performance, says, “You have done complete justice to the song. This song was made for Karisma, but I was really stressed about Mohnish. The choreography was meant for all three couples, and after Hum Aapke Hain Koun, it was Mohnish’s turn to dance. Since our team choreographed it, we suggested excusing Mohnish because his character had to keep one hand down. So, he stepped back, and Tabu took over most of the dance. But Karisma made up for it beautifully with her effortless grace.”

Advertisement

Mohnish Bahl laughs and adds, “He was worried about me at first, but after seeing my dance, he started worrying about himself! That’s when he decided I should keep one hand behind my back (laughs).”

He then asks Karisma Kapoor, “Lolo, do you remember the Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache Mor shoot? We were sitting on an elephant in the scorching Rajasthan heat! Once we got up there, we couldn’t come down because elephants don’t just squat on command. We were stuck—no water, nothing, because of the height. At one point, I thought, ‘If I faint, I faint!’ Meanwhile, Karisma and Tabu kept dancing.”

Karisma Kapoor nods, recalling the struggle. “It was quite tough. On screen, it looks like we’re having the best time, and everything appears so grand and beautiful. But in reality, the elephant kept moving, and we had to sit there for almost 2–3 hours!”

Advertisement

Indian Iddol 15 airs every weekend at 8:30 pm, and the show is judged by Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani.