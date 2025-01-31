Indian Idol 15: Khushi Kapoor reveals if she would ever step into mom Sridevi’s shoes for a remake

Many Bollywood celebrities often grace the stage of Indian Idol 15, adding excitement to the musical reality show. This week, in a special episode themed Celebrating Evergreen Songs, the show welcomed debut actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the stars of Loveyapa. The actors made interesting revelations on the show and also interacted with the contestants.

During a candid moment on Indian Idol 15, contestant Manasi Ghosh asked Khushi Kapoor if she would ever consider remaking one of her late mother Sridevi’s films. Khushi responded with heartfelt honesty, saying she wouldn’t want to remake any of her mother’s movies. She expressed her deep respect for Sridevi’s legacy and shared that she wishes to preserve it as it is, rather than attempt to recreate her iconic performances.



During the episode, contestant Manasi, known as Idol ki Crazy Girl, also delivered a show-stopping performance of Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan. Her electrifying energy and unique style left the audience in awe, earning her a standing ovation.

Judges were highly impressed, with Shreya Ghoshal comparing Manasi’s flair to international pop star Shakira. Badshah called her a rockstar, while Vishal Dadlani went a step further, inviting her to perform with him and Shekhar on their Pune tour on March 2nd. “Come on tour with us,” he exclaims.

The current season of Indian Idol is hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges panel includes Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani. Badshah replaced Kumar Sanu from previous seasons.

This season, many popular actors graced the reality show. Earlier, legends like Lalit Pandit, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Sadhna Sargam, and Preeti Jhangiani have graced the show. Bollywood’s Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Amit Trivedi, Abhishek Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, and Aaman Devgan have also appeared in the last few weeks to promote their upcoming projects.

