Indian Idol 15: Lalit Pandit tells Abhijeet Bhattacharya '...mat phenk' as singer recalls recording I Am The Best; don't miss its Shah Rukh Khan connection

Many popular celebrities appear on Indian Idol 15 to promote their films and show their support for the talented participants. In the latest episode, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was present, and drama unfolded onstage. Famous music composer Lalit Pandit, who was also there, got into a banter with the singer.

During the Indian Idol 15 episode, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya claimed that while recording the song I Am The Best for Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, he came up with the idea that Shah Rukh should himself record the last bit of the song where he sings, “Oh yes yes, I am the best.”

Abhijeet performed the song with one of the contestants and then shared, “When we were recording it, I did a portion on top of the chorus where I said, ‘Oh yeah, I am the best.’ Then, I suggested to Lalit that Shah Rukh should do it. And within one hour, Shah Rukh was there, and he did it.”

As soon as Abhijeet claimed this as his idea, composer Lalit Pandit, who was also present on the show, said that this was actually Shah Rukh's idea as he was present during the recording. The music composer stated, "Arrey bhaiya, mein jab baitha hu, tab toh mat phenk. (I am sitting here, don't lie)." He claimed Shah Rukh Khan was there on the set.

Lalit Pandit composed the song with his brother, Jatin Pandit. Abhijeet responded, "Maine phenka? (Did I lie?)" Lalit then recalled that Shah Rukh wanted something extra in the last bit, and after multiple attempts by Abhijeet, he offered to do it himself and did it in one take.

"Shah Rukh kept saying ask him to do it in a certain way. Do you remember we had some problem in the 'I am the best' portion? We kept rehearsing it more and more. Then Shah Rukh said, 'I will only do this last bit.' So I said, 'Yes, please, go and do it,' and he did it in one take. He knew the style he wanted it in, so it was simple for him. I guess, so he did it in one take," he recalled.

For the unversed, Indian Idol 15 is judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah.

