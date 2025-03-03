Indian Idol 15 PROMO: Dabba Cartel's Shabana Azmi recalls WHY her father Kaifi Azmi suffered a paralysis attack

Indian Idol has been one of the most loved singing reality shows on Indian television screens for years now. At present, Indian Idol 15 is on air, and several celebrity guests have appeared on the show to promote their projects. In the latest episode, Shabana Azmi, whose web show Dabba Cartel recently premiered on Netflix, made a special appearance on Indian Idol 15. On the show, the veteran actress remembered her father and his dedication towards his art.

Sony TV uploaded a glimpse of the latest episode of Indian Idol 15 on its official Instagram page. In this promo, Shabana Azmi recalls how filmmaker Chetan Anand, from the 1940s, decided to write a film in shayari. Shabana shared that Anand then told her father, Kaifi Azmi, to write this film, as only he could do it.

Shabana Azmi recalled, "Toh Kaifi sahab uske liye itni shiddat se likhte the. Raat raat bhar likhte the. Unko dena tha ek waqt mei. Blood pressure tha unko aur uske sath voh lete the anti-sleeping tablets taki voh nahi paaye aur uski vajah se unko faalij ka daura pada. (So Kaifi sir started to write for it with full dedication. He used to stay up the whole night and write as he was supposed to submit it within time. He had high blood pressure, and he used to take anti-sleeping tablets with that so that he wouldn't sleep. Because of this, he suffered a paralysis attack)."

The Dabba Cartel actor continued, "Toh mai sochti hu jab kalakar ke upar jab junoon chadta hai toh voh apne kaam mai itna leen hojata hai ki usko na apni zindagi ki parvah hai na kisi chiz ki parva bas ke voh ho jaana chahiye (I think how artists who have immense passion dedicate their lives so much to their work that they don't care about their lives but only aim at doing their work).

The caption of this promo read, "Shabana Ma'am, ne share kiya the story of Kaifi Sahab’s strong dedication towards his work."

Speaking about Shabana Azmi's recent project, Dabba Cartel started streaming on Netflix on February 28. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the web show stars Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

Judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani, Indian Idol 15 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 PM.