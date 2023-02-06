Indian Idol Season 13: 'I was too young to get married', Mumtaz on rejecting Shammi Kapoor’s marriage proposal

Bollywood actor Mumtaz made her first-ever television appearance on the sets of Indian Idol Season 13 on February 5 after 50 years. She was accompanied by Dharmendra and the iconic screen-jodi came together to groove, romance, and share snippets from the past on stage. In several interviews, Mumtaz has talked about her short-lived romance with Shammi Kapoor. Yesterday, she revealed that the actor had asked her to marry him and why she rejected his proposal. The host of the show Aditya Narayan complemented Mumtaz for her on-screen chemistry with Shammi Kapoor after one contestant sang ‘Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar k Charche.’ Mumtaz told the host, “Come straight to the point, I can understand what you are indicating.” She then went on to share, “Shammi Kapoor had asked me to marry him, but I was too young. I didn’t want to get married and leave my career behind. But yeah, I do miss him sometimes.”

Dharmendra also looked back to times spent with Shammi Kapoor and mentioned that he misses those times and wishes he would get to relive the moments again. Dharmendra and Mumtaz took over the stage as the pair romanced on Main Tere Ishq Mein, a song from their movie, Loafer.