Indian Idol Season 13: 'I was too young to get married', Mumtaz on rejecting Shammi Kapoor’s marriage proposal
Veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz recalled why she rejected Shammi Kapoor's marriage proposal on the sets of Indian Idol 13. She was on the show with Dharmendra.
Bollywood actor Mumtaz made her first-ever television appearance on the sets of Indian Idol Season 13 on February 5 after 50 years. She was accompanied by Dharmendra and the iconic screen-jodi came together to groove, romance, and share snippets from the past on stage. In several interviews, Mumtaz has talked about her short-lived romance with Shammi Kapoor. Yesterday, she revealed that the actor had asked her to marry him and why she rejected his proposal.
The host of the show Aditya Narayan complemented Mumtaz for her on-screen chemistry with Shammi Kapoor after one contestant sang ‘Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar k Charche.’ Mumtaz told the host, “Come straight to the point, I can understand what you are indicating.” She then went on to share, “Shammi Kapoor had asked me to marry him, but I was too young. I didn’t want to get married and leave my career behind. But yeah, I do miss him sometimes.”
Dharmendra also looked back to times spent with Shammi Kapoor and mentioned that he misses those times and wishes he would get to relive the moments again. Dharmendra and Mumtaz took over the stage as the pair romanced on Main Tere Ishq Mein, a song from their movie, Loafer.
She also talked about her on-screen chemistry with Rajesh Khanna. She shared that although Rajesh Khanna was reserved, and didn’t mix with everyone openly, Mumtaz got along with him as they had shot for many films together. She also added that the actor was a sweetheart. She also recalled her first day on the sets of Ram aur Shyam where a nervous Mumtaz had to hit Dilip Kumar and it was the first shot.
Mumtaz looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit, complete with gold bangles. As the contestants sang hit numbers from her movies, she took the stage to jive to the songs. She matched her steps to the dance from the movies.
About Mumtaz
Mumtaz, who originally hails from Iran made her debut with the 1958 film Sone Ki Chidiya at the young age of 11. She went on to feature in several hit films with Rajesh Khanna, Shammi Kapoor, and other popular actors. After a break of 13 years, she came back onscreen with Aandhiyan in 1990, but quit acting after that. She tied the knot with businessman, Mayur Madhvani in 1974.
