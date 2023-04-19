India's Best Dancer 2 contestant Varun Dagar brutally harassed and dragged by Delhi Police; Video goes viral

India's Best Dancer is one of the most popular reality shows that offered a platform to several aspiring dancers to showcase their talent on a huge level. Several contestants from different parts of India participated in the show and rose to fame owing to their talent. One of the talented dancers include Varun Dagar, who was a contestant in India's Best Dancer 2. Now, Varun Dagar is making headlines because of a shocking incident that happened to him recently. Varun used his social media platform to share the incident with his fans and followers. The dancer shared the whole incident on his social media, which attracted much attention.

Varun Dagar's post:

India's Best Dancer 2 former contestant Varun Dagar, a regular busker at Delhi's Connaught Place, claimed in a social media post on April 18 that he was dragged, manhandled, and abused by parking managers and Delhi Police when he was performing on the street at CP. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun dropped a video wherein he is seen being dragged by a few men. Explaining the situation, Varun revealed “When the police came to move me from my spot in B Block, they were joined by the parking managers of the block. People questioned the police when the brawl began. Amid all this, I was packing my things when the parking managers came to me and caught me by my collar. He abused me and dragged me out."

Varun revealed that he was dragged out of the spot and was manhandled. He claimed that a police officer ‘pulled his hair’ and hit Varun with his elbow before dragging him to the police van. He claimed he was abused throughout the way. He added, "They had no right to assault me like this and I am now going to take legal action against them."

Watch the video here-

As soon as the video was uploaded by Varun, netizens were aghast by the video and how Varun was treated. One user wrote, "This is limit! We are way much behind in supporting our unique art and art works ..this guy does tremendous thing but people want profit frm anything that can cray difference ! Nvr loose ur hope and I support u ur art and mind set ! Salute u as alwys." Another netizen commented, "#justiceforvarun he is only showing his love about dance, provideing peace and happiness to the viewers, this is really not fair."

India's Best Dancer season 3 recently premiered on April 8 on Sony TV and is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre.

