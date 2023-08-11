India’s Best Dancer 3: Abhishek Bachchan quotes an emotional note, says ‘My Maa and Paa are my support system’

India’s Best Dancer 3, is gearing up to honor the 77th anniversary of India's Independence with a special episode titled Azaadi Ki Kahani. The show will feature the team of Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the upcoming episode, who will join the Judges and contestants to celebrate the freedom. During the episode, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the unwavering support he receives from his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan calls his parents his ‘support system’

On the show, contestant Akshay Pal delivers an emotional performance with his new choreographer tributing Mahatma Gandhi's relentless fight for farmers' rights. Abhishek Bachchan applauded the performance and expressed his heart out.

Heaping praise, Jr Bachchan said, "Unbelievable! The story you have narrated, combined with your dance moves, is remarkable. It doesn't seem like you guys are performing together for the first time. It feels like you've been dancing together for ages. This is a compliment for Akshay too because teamwork is crucial to make the team work. I hope your relationship thrives, and I wish you all the best in your endeavor.”

The Ghoomer actor further spoke about his parents Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan and called them his ‘gurus’. He said, “In my life, many people come and teach us valuable lessons, but our Mom and Dad are our first gurus, lasting till the end. For me, my Maa and Paa are my support system."

Sonali Bendre showers praise on Akshay Pal

On the mesmerizing performance by the contestant Akshay Pal, Judge Sonali Bendre said, "Akshay, I must mention that this is the third time your choreographer has changed. Sushmita had to leave the show due to a medical emergency, and Akshay's choreographer, Amardeep, is unwell. Kismat Se Bani Yeh Jodi and the performance was breathtaking. Akshay, you adapt to every choreographer and that is impressive.”

She added, “I've learned that you possess the ability to absorb the positive qualities of your mentors, that is a valuable trait. As we encounter many mentors in our journey, it's crucial to learn from each. You've assimilated the best from your mentors.”

She added, “Congratulations, well done. Subhranil, we've always appreciated your performances, but this time, I witnessed a different facet of your artistry. The depth and layers were truly captivating. Akshay and Subhranil, your layered portrayal of 'Azaadi Ki Kahani' showcased the excellence of India’s Best Dancer. Hats off to you. Congratulations, Akshay and Subhranil."

Meanwhile, talking about Ghoomer, the film’s trailer was released recently and won praise. The movie is set to release on August 18.

