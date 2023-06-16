India's Best Dancer 3: Aruna Irani performs on hit song 'Meri Beri Ke Ber Mat Todo'; Here's what happened next

India's Best Dancer season 3 is one of the most loved and watched reality show on Television. The show began airing on April 8 and has already hooked the attention of the viewers with its initial episodes. The format of India's Best Dancer season 3 is based on several aspiring dancers showcasing their fiery moves on the show's stage and competing against each other to win the trophy. From Bollywood, contemporary, Hip-hop, lyrical, breaking to Indian classical performance, every form of dance is seen on the show. The contestants leave no stone unturned to impress the special guest and the judges with their stupendous performances.

The ‘Dance Ka Fest’ continues in full swing on India’s Best Dancer 3. Setting an evergreen vibe, the show will welcome Aruna Irani, one of Bollywood’s favourite dancing queens. The talented contestants, along with their choreographers, will put their best foot forward, dancing to the iconic tunes of the 80s and paying a heartfelt tribute to the illustrious career of the eminent actress in the ‘Aruna Irani Special episode.'

Aruna Irani performs on Meri Beri Ke Ber Mat Todo:

Turning the stage into a time machine, the actress herself would also be going back as she recreates the dances from one of her iconic songs 'Meri Beri Ke Ber Mat Todo' from the film 'Anokhi Raat'. At Shivanshu’s request, the special guest will perform on this classic; leaving everybody in awe of her! After the wonderful dance act, while the judges would give her a standing ovation, the contestants and choreographers would come down to salute the dancing queen.

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

