India's Best Dancer 3: Ayushmann Khurrana expresses his admiration for Sonali Bendre with THIS special gesture

India's Best Dancer 3 is set to captivate audiences with its enthralling 'Dream Girl Special'. Gracing the episode will be the charismatic duo – Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, who will be promoting their upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. Making it a dreamy extravaganza, the contestants will strive to impress the judges and the special guests with their awe-inspiring dance moves. One of the highlights of the episode will be the scintillating performance by contestant Boogie LLB and choreographer Saumya Kamble. Boogie LLB and choreographer Saumya Kamble will set the stage ablaze with their electrifying moves, choreographed to the iconic song Mukkala Mukabala, and will receive a huge round of applause from all.

Geeta Kapur praises Boogie LLB and Saumya Kamble's performance:

Judge Geeta Kapur will complement the duo’s performance, saying, "Boogie, you are flawless when you perform solo. I couldn’t take my eyes off you. I often revisit Boogie’s performances, as there are truly astonishing aspects. Your style is executed so beautifully. And while you are an incredible performer, your choreographer, Soumya, contributes significantly to enhancing your dancing prowess. The way you both complement each other is commendable. Even if there are minor imperfections, Soumya's ability to camouflage them is truly remarkable. Soumya, you are a fantastic choreographer. It is because of this synergy that Boogie is flourishing. I was enamored by this act and admire your artistic finesse."

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses his admiration for Sonali Bendre:

Adding to the excitement, Boogie showcased his poetic skill by dedicating a heartfelt shayari to the charming Ananya Panday. Impressed by this gesture, Ananya will thank Boogie saying, "I love his Shayari." The magic of the evening further intensifies as Ayushmann Khurrana takes a heartfelt moment to express his admiration for the beautiful Sonali Bendre, saying, "I'm a big fan of Sonali Ma'am. We both were a part of 'India’s Got Talent,' where she graced the judge's panel, and I hosted the show. Ever since I've been smitten by Sonali ma’am. My admiration for her has only grown over time. I had even sung a song for her back then."

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Recreating the moment once again, Ayushmann Khurrana serenaded the audience with the soulful song 'Akeli Na Bazar Jaya Karo' from the movie Major Sahab, dedicating it to Sonali Bendre.

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre. The show is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. India's Best Dancer Season 3 premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer 3: Sonali Bendre wishes Abhishek Bachchan luck for Ghoomer in the most unique way; Watch