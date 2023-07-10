India's Best Dancer 3: Badshah takes an indirect jibe at Om Raut's Adipurush, says '600 crore ke bina...'

India's Best Dancer Season 3 has become a beloved and highly popular reality show on TV. Since its premiere on April 8, it has captivated viewers with its initial episodes. The show follows a format where aspiring dancers display their incredible skills on the stage, competing against one another for the ultimate trophy. Along with India's Best Dancer Season 3, India's Got Talent is another most-loved reality show and it is gearing up for its highly anticipated 10th season. As the 10th season will soon start airing, the judges are busy promoting the reality show.

Badshah takes an indirect jibe at Om Raut's Adipurush:

In the latest episodes, Shilpa Shetty and Badshah appeared on India's Best Dancer Season 3 to promote India's Got Talent Season 10. Amidst all the performances, Shivanshu Soni's performance with his choreographer Vivek was praised a lot by the judges. The dancer-choreographer duo gave a stupendous performance which impressed everyone and also showed a glimpse of the epic tale of Ramayan. Praising their performance, Badshah candidly made a witty remark on Om Raut's Adipurush and told the contestants, "600 crores ke bina 600 crores vali feel de di aapne (Without spending 600 crores, you have given a performance worth 600 crores)."

Take a look at the PICS here-

Speaking about India's Got Talent Season 10, the show will be judged by actresses Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah. The show will be hosted by actor Arjun Bijlani. India's Got Talent Season 10 will begin airing on July 29, 2023, and can be watched every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre. The show is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. India's Best Dancer Season 3 premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

