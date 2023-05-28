India’s Best Dancer 3: Contestant Akshay Pal adorably proposes to Disha Patani; Here's how the actress reacted

India's Best Dancer Season 3's upcoming episodes will be dhamakedaar, featuring a unique blend of ‘videsi’ dance styles to ‘desi’ songs! With the competition getting even more intense, the contestants will need to prove their mettle as they battle it out in the 'Best Ka International Test'. Taking on flamenco, boogaloo, vogue, and more international styles, the contestants will be putting their best foot forward to groove to the beats of 90s Bollywood classics while impressing the judges and specialists – Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis.

Judges praise Akshay Pal's performance:

Stepping up to the challenge Indore's Akshay Pal along with choreographer Vartika Jha performed electric boogaloo, animation, and hip-hop on the song 'Makhna'. Highly impressed by Akshay Pal and Vartika's brilliant choreography, all three judges were all praises for the dancing duo.

Akshay Pal proposes to Disha Patani:

Making Akshay ecstatic with joy was a sweet surprise from three of his dearest childhood friends, who came to support him. Indulging in some fun phol khol, Akshay’s friends shared how Akshay is "Akki Baba" for them, reminiscing about their childhood days. Not only that but the contestant also received a special gift! A cardboard cut of the actress Disha Patani was brought in for Akshay who is a superfan of the actress! Akshay Pal then proposed to Disha, holding her cardboard hand and saying how he would love to dance with her!

Disha Patani REACTS to Akshay's proposal:

The aww-some moment reached the actress too. On social media when Akshay spoke about the special moment, he got a response from Disha Patani as well! The actress, known for her brilliant dancing skills herself, commented under Akshay's post with a heart and some sparkles! The sparkles sure burst firecrackers for Akshay who responded that he loves the actress 3000, taking cue from Iron Man himself!

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

