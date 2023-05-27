India’s Best Dancer 3: Contestants to woo Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis with Bachchan fever

India's Best Dancer 3 has kept the viewers hooked since the beginning. The popular dance reality show showcases talented dancers and their performances. From Bollywood, contemporary, hip-hop, lyrical, breaking to Indian classical performance every form of dance is seen on the show. The third season came to the screens after a long hiatus and this season features Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur in the judges' seats. The show is hosted is Jay Bhanushali and this weekend is special as the audience will witness 'Best Ka International Test'.

'Best Ka International Test' on India's Best Dancer

This weekend, fans will witness the 13 contestants perform several dance forms as they display dance styles from around the globe on the occasion of 'Best Ka International Test' theme. Each contestant will choose a timeless song from the 90s that they will groove to. It will be a fantastic evening as the audience will also see the judges grooving to some hit tracks. Host Jay Bhanushali will invite them on stage. Taking this opportunity, Terence Lewis will put on a gamcha and pretend to be Tiger, Amitabh Bachchan's iconic character from the film Hum. Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur will essay the roles of his lady love. The contestants will give their best and among them, Anjali and choreographer Aryan will groove to the beats of Jumma Chumma De De. Contestant Hansvi and choreographer Anuradha will show off their Flamenco style to the beats of Koi Jaaye to Le Aaye.

Here's a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer:

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

The 13 contestants of India's Best Dancer season 3 are- Akshay Pal, Boogie LLB, Norbu Tamang, Sushmita Tamang, Hansvi Tonk, Samarpan Lama, Shivam Wankhede, Vipul Khandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, Shivanshu Soni, Apeeksha Londhe and Ram Bisht. With such superlative talent putting their best dancing foot forward, the battle is set to get intense. Audience can witness the fusion of International dance forms with Bollywood 90s hits this weekend at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

