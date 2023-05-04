India's Best Dancer 3: Dressed as Gangubai-Pathaan, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis to set the stage on fire

India's Best Dancer is back on the screens with its third edition after a long hiatus. The show began airing on April 8 and has already hooked the attention of the viewers with its initial episodes. The format of the show is based on several aspiring dancers showcasing their fiery moves on the show's stage and competing against each other to win the trophy. The ‘Best 13’ will captivate the entire nation with a grand spectacle that also pays an ode to the art of dancing. Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis would be seen setting the stage on fire in this upcoming weekend episode of India's Best Dancer 3.

Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis dance together:

For the 'Best Ka Pehla Test', the judges would be presenting themselves in avatars from Bollywood, with Terence Lewis channeling 'Pathaan' and Geeta Kapur becoming 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' But, this will not be the only thing that would excite the viewers. Presenting a unique "mahasangam" between two iconic cinematic figures, Pathaan and Gangubai would be setting the stage ablaze with their performance on the melodious song 'Meri Jaan' from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial- Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Invited by host Jay Bhanushali on stage, Geeta 'Gangubai' Kapur, wearing a red-bordered white saree with the signature red bindi, and Terence 'Pathaan' Lewis, with his rugged handsome hunk look would be coming together on stage, leaving the audience breathless with their powerful performance. The romantic song would create quite a steamy atmosphere, leaving judge Sonali 'Laila' Bendre, speechless!

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

The 13 contestants of India's Best Dancer season 3 are- Akshay Pal, Boogie LLB, Norbu Tamang, Sushmita Tamang, Hansvi Tonk, Samarpan Lama, Shivam Wankhede, Vipul Khandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, Shivanshu Soni, Apeeksha Londhe and Ram Bisht. With such superlative talent putting their best dancing foot forward, the battle is set to get intense.

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

