India's Best Dancer 3: From Contestants to Super Gurus, know everything about the new season

India's Best Dancer is back on the screens with its third edition after a long hiatus. The show began airing on April 8 and has already hooked the attention of the viewers with its initial episodes. The format of the show is based on several aspiring dancers showcasing their fiery moves on the show's stage and competing against each other to win the trophy. The initial episodes show us a glimpse of the auditions wherein numerous contestants were seen setting the stage on fire with their dance exceptional moves. From Bollywood, contemporary, hip-hop, lyrical, breaking to Indian classical performance, every form of dance was presented by the contestants.

Now, the contestants are gearing up to present their best performances to carve a space for themselves in the top 10 list. As the show had a kickstart, we are here to share detailed information on India's Best Dancer season 3 that you might want to know. From confirmed contestants to a list of their super gurus, check out the names who are all set to stun you with their amazing moves in the upcoming episodes of India's Best Dancer season 3.

India's Best Dancer season 3 contestants:

Here are the names of the contestants who will successfully compete against each other and carve a place for themselves in the top 10. These top contestants would compete against each other to bag the trophy and cash prize in the finale. Take a look at the names:

Norbu

Samarpan Lama

Hansvi Tonk

Ram Bist

Aniket Chauhan

Shivanshu Soni

Sushmita Tamang

Akshay Pal

Shivam Wankhede

Sahil Khan

India's Best Dancer Season 3 Super Gurus:

Here are the names of the Super Gurus aka choreographers who will choreograph the performances of their respective contestants.

Tushar Shetty

Rupesh Soni

Paul Marshal

Vartika Jha

Sonali Kar

Chandni Shrivastava

Kumar Sharma

Pankaj Thapa

Aryan Patra

Anuradha Iyengar

Sadhwi Majumder

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

