India’s Best Dancer 3: Geeta Kapur heaps praises over Akshay Pal for a special reason

The popular dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3 showcases different dance styles and forms. The talented contestants have kept the audience glued to the screen since the beginning of the show with their performances. Now, the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer 3, is set to enchant audiences with a heartwarming evening that celebrates the auspicious occasion of 'Guru Poornima.' The contestants and their choreographers will showcase performances that beautifully portray the profound and sacred bond between a guru and their shishya.

Geeta Kapur praises contestant Akshay Pal

Among the standout performances of the episode, contestant Akshay Pal, along with his choreographer Amardeep Singh Natt, will present a unique act to the song 'Main Yahan Tu Wahan' from the film Baghban. Their performance aims to shed light on the relationship between a guru and a shishya, leaving the judges awestruck with their emotional depth and mindblowing performance. Judge Geeta Kapur, popularly known as Geeta Maa heaped praise on Akshay Pal, and said, "Akshay, you are an outstanding performer. This Guru Poornima, I want to highlight your transition from being a Shishya to a Guru, and now back again to being a shishya. It takes immense strength to start all over again and I want to applaud you for that. Your performance and hard work truly deserve this accolade." She also applauded the choreography and further added, "The credit goes to Amardeep, the mastermind behind this act. His innovative thinking and a fresh mindset brought forth a choreography that left me emotional and awestruck."

To mark the occasion of Guru Poornima, Akshay will choreograph another performance on the song, 'Dhoom Machale'. Amardeep's students will perform on the popular track along with Akshay.

About India's Best Dancer 3

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

