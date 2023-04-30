India's Best Dancer 3: Here's what Sonali Bendre, Remo Dsouza had to say about contestant Shivam's performance

India's Best Dancer season 3 is one of the most popular and watched shows on Indian television screens. The show returned to the screens after a long hiatus and consists of some talented and versatile contestants. Debuting as the ‘Best 13’, the superlative talent will captivate the entire nation with a grand spectacle that also pays an ode to the art of dancing. Making this night extra special will be ace choreographer and dance maestro, Remo Dsouza, who will be left in awe with the phenomenal performances of the ‘Best 13’.

Remo Dsouza praises contestant Shivam's performance:

Giving a ‘hatke’ performance while displaying his showmanship will be Marathi mulga Shivam Wankhede. Dancing to 'Dil Na Diya’ along with his choreographer Sonali Kar, their spectacular act will be deemed no short of a "paisa vasool performance" by the special guest, Remo Dsouza. The dance maestro will also stand and call out his signature - "Now that's a good performance!"

Remo Dsouza continues, "It felt as if electricity passed through me, and you shook me. We saw so many great performances and then these two came on stage to say, "we are here as well!" I have seen this song in the film, and that had some brilliant dance moves, but watching this performance live, what you have done today is something else."

Sonali Bendre compliments Shivam's performance:

An awestruck Sonali Bendre will also compliment Shivam, comparing him to veteran actor and dancer Govinda, saying, "Mujhe aapke dance mein Govinda ji nazar aate hai."

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

The 13 contestants of India's Best Dancer season 3 are- Akshay Pal, Boogie LLB, Norbu Tamang, Sushmita Tamang, Hansvi Tonk, Samarpan Lama, Shivam Wankhede, Vipul Khandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, Shivanshu Soni, Apeeksha Londhe and Ram Bisht. With such superlative talent putting their best dancing foot forward, the battle is set to get intense.

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

