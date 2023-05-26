India's Best Dancer 3: Jay Bhanushali walks in high heels; Find out why

India's Best Dancer 3 will honor dance styles from around the world. The 'Best 12' contestants are all geared up to show off their moves to the tunes of some evergreen classics from the '90s and win over the judges - Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and Sonali Bendre. In an engaging moment, Norbu Tamang and choreographer Tushar Shetty will learn some sultry dance moves from the talented Swetha Warrier. And that's not all! Adding an element to the routine, the dynamic duo will also be taking on the challenge of walking in heels alongside the charismatic host, Jay Bhanushali under the assistance of Vartika Jha.

Jay Bhanushali slays in heels:

Both Norbu and Tushar will leave the audience spellbound with their breathtaking performance on the song 'Baby Baby Mujhe Log Bole' wearing a pink wig and a shimmering costume. And, then the charming host Jay Bhanushali will call the gorgeous Swetha on stage to teach the boys some killer "Adaa." As the duo groove on "Maar Daala", the performance will be accompanied by a touch of glamour and glitz as Vartika takes charge of teaching the duo and our charming host how-to walk-in heels to the song 'High Heels Te Nachche'. While Vartika and Norbu will astound everyone with their catwalk, the one who gathers all the attention will be Jay Bhanushali, whose "High Heels" will slay.

Take a look at his PICS-

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

The 13 contestants of India's Best Dancer season 3 are- Akshay Pal, Boogie LLB, Norbu Tamang, Sushmita Tamang, Hansvi Tonk, Samarpan Lama, Shivam Wankhede, Vipul Khandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, Shivanshu Soni, Apeeksha Londhe and Ram Bisht. With such superlative talent putting their best dancing foot forward, the battle is set to get intense.

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

