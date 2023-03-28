India's Best Dancer 3 judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis grace The Kapil Sharma Show; See Promo

The popular comedy reality show, The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the longest-running reality shows on Television screens. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show has entertained the masses for a quite long time. Several celebrities have graced this fun show to promote their upcoming projects. Now in the upcoming episodes, we see popular dance reality show India's Best Dancer season 3 judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis grace The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its Twitter handle wherein we get a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, we see Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis making an entry on the stage of the show. Kapil then asks Sonali, "Aap hamare show pe pehli baar aayi hai kya lengi chai, coffee ya Archana ji ki kursi." Sonali replies, "Lena toh chahti thi Archana ji ki kursi." Archana Puran Singh quickly replies, "Are tum log apni kursiya sambhalo yaar meri kursi ke piche kyu pade ho." Everyone laughs out loud after this statement.

Kapil then takes a dig at Geeta Kapur and says, "Aaj seriously aaj Geeta Kapur na Choregrapher ke roop se alag rhi hai kisi private bank ki CEO lag rahi hai." Geeta then pulls Kapil's leg and says, "Jabse aapka account ka pata chala hai mene kaha issi bank ko sambhala jaaye." Kapil then teases Terence's checkered outfit and says, "Koi ghar nahi jayega sab Terence sir ke pant pe chess khelege." This statement leaves everyone in splits.

We then see Kapil entertaining the audience non-stop with his hilarious comebacks. This happens after Sumona Chakravarti asks Geeta and Terence to teach her and Kapil a couple dance so that they get closer. Kapil then takes a dig at the choreographers and says, "Aisa hota toh yeh aaj tak single nahi hote." Kiku Sharda then graces the stage and teases Geeta and leaves the live audience and everyone in splits.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, #IndiasBestDancer ke judges aane wale hai Kappu ke ghar dance aur masti ka mahaul banane!"

About India's Best Dancer 3:

India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show will premiere on April 8 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

Speaking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn gives savage reply as host Kapil Sharma asks about his most difficult stunt