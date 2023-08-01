India’s Best Dancer 3: Karisma Kapoor recalls Hum Saath Saath Hain days; reveals Sonali Bendre wouldn’t talk

India's Best Dancer Season 3, one of the most popular dance reality shows on television recently welcomed Karisma Kapoor as a guest judge. Along with her renowned choreographer, Marzi Pestonji also appeared on the show. They had a great time enjoying the performances of the talented participants and interacting with judges Geeta Kapur, and Sonali Bendre. Karisma got nostalgic and took a trip down memory lane with her Hum Saath Saath Hai so-star Sonali Bendre as they shared their best memories.

Karisma Kapoor recalls her memories from Hum Saath Saath Hain sets

Hum Saath Saath Hai, released in 199 starred Salman Khan, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Mahesh Thakur, and Neelam. Recalling the days from the sets, Karisma shared, "We really miss the days of Hum Saath Saath Hain, there are so many good memories associated with it. So, Sonali was very quiet, and I was the talkative one on set. Sonali elegantly used to sit quietly with her book, while Tabu and I always used to wonder, ‘What is she reading? Why is she not talking to us? What is there in that book?' While Tabu and I used to discuss films and which song we were about to shoot etc, Sonali used to be in the corner lost in her books. We used to go and ask her to come have lunch with us and she used to say, 'I’m vegetarian so I only have a salad' and I used to be like, 'Fine but aa jao salad lekar."

Watch one of the promos of India's Best Dancer 3 here:

Sonali Bendres opens un on her experience

Sonali Bendre also opened up on her experience and added, "Hum Saath Saath Hain was an amazing journey and we were so many of us who used to always be together like a big family. One of the best memories for me was sitting together and eating food. Karisma was always the naughty one. I remember during the song ABCD I Love You, Karisma was not there for all the scenes, so we used to miss her, as most times, all of us used to be together. It was a joy to work on that film.”

