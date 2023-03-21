India's Best Dancer 3: Makers drop promo ft. judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre

Popular dance reality show India's Best Dancer is all set to be back on screens with its third season. Fans are excited to watch talented dancers set the stage on fire with their powerful performances. These contestants showcase their fiery moves on the stage of the show and received points from the judges for their performance. From Bollywood, contemporary, hip-hop, lyrical, breaking to Indian classical performance every form of dance was seen on the show. It had two seasons and both seasons faired well on the TRP chart.

India's Best Dancer season 3 promo:

Now the makers have announced India's Best Dancer season 3 and have rolled out promos on Sony TV's official Instagram handle. A few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of India's Best Dancer season 3 featuring judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre. The three judges are seen praising the contestants' performances. The caption of this promo read, "8th April se Raat 8 Baje, Har Shanivar aur Ravivar, Aanewala hai India's Best Dancer, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!"

Watch the promo here-

About India's Best Dancer season 1:

India's Best Dancer season 1 aired from 29 February 2020 to 22 November 2020 on Sony TV. From 13 contestants, Tiger Pop and his choreographer Vartika Jha emerged as the winner of the show. This season was judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur and hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

About India's Best Dancer season 2:

India's Best Dancer season 1 aired from 16 October 2021 to 9 January 2022 on Sony TV. From 12 contestants, Saumya Kamble and her choreographer Vartika Jha emerged as the winner of the show. This season was judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur and hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Speaking about India's Best Dancer season 3, the show is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show will premiere on April 8 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

