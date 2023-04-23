India's Best Dancer 3 Promo: Sonali Bendre regrets being a part of this show; Here's why

India's Best Dancer season 3 is one of the most popular dance reality shows that air on Indian Television screens. After a long hiatus, the show is back with its third season which began airing on April 8. The format of the show is based on several aspiring dancers showcasing their fiery moves on the show's stage and competing against each other to win the trophy. The initial episodes show us a glimpse of the auditions wherein numerous contestants are seen setting the stage on fire with their dance exceptional moves.

India's Best Dancer season 3 promo:

Sony TV keeps the fans updated by sharing promos of India's Best Dancer season 3 on its official Instagram handle. In a promo recently shared by the channel, we see several contestants are seen setting the stage on fire with their fiery moves. In the promo, we see judge Geeta Kapur gets super impressed with a contestant's performance and applies a 'kaala tikka' on his leg. Terence Lewis also praises several contenders for showcasing their amazing moves on the stage of the show. However, with the performances put forward by the contestants, Sonali Bendre gets stunned and says, "Mein ghar jaana chahti hu. Muje nahi karna ye kaam maine galti karli ye show karke. I'm sorry."

The caption of this promo read, "India ke best dancers leke aa rahe hai dance ka extraordinary jalwa, #MegaAuditions mein! Zaroor dekhiye #IndiasBestDancer ke #MegaAuditions. Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!@geeta_kapurofficial @terence_here @iamsonalibendre."

Watch the promo here-

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

About India's Best Dancer season 2:

India's Best Dancer season 1 aired from 16 October 2021 to 9 January 2022 on Sony TV. From 12 contestants, Saumya Kamble and her choreographer Vartika Jha emerged as the winner of the show. This season was judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur and hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali begins shooting for India's Best Dancer 3; Sonali Bendre joins the judges panel; Report