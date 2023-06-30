India's Best Dancer 3: Sonali Bendre and Terence Lewis' monsoon dance will take you back to the 90s

India's Best Dancer Season 3 has become a beloved and highly popular reality show on TV. Since its premiere on April 8, it has captivated viewers with its initial episodes. The show follows a format where aspiring dancers display their incredible skills on the stage, competing against one another for the ultimate trophy. From Bollywood to contemporary, hip-hop to lyrical, breaking to Indian classical, the show encompasses a wide range of dance forms. The contestants give their all to impress both the esteemed judges and the special guests with their outstanding performances.

Sonali Bendre and Terence Lewis's dance:

India's Best Dancer Season 3 will be celebrating the rains ‘Baarish Special’ in the upcoming episode. The dance acts will make everyone relive their childhood days and the innocent memories associated with this season. However, the true highlight of the episode will be the scintillating and dreamy performance by judges - Sonali Bendre and Terence Lewis. They will captivate the audience with their sizzling dance moves, celebrating the monsoon vibe on the stage. Prepare to be spellbound as Sonali Bendre and Terence Lewis take you to a world filled with romantic memories, evoking the essence of monsoon with their heartwarming dance on the mesmerizing track "Saawan Barse". Their performance promises to leave a lasting impression.

Making the evening more magical will be the TV stars - Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who will be promoting their upcoming romance drama, ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’, which premiers on July 10. Barsaatein will mark Kushal Tandon's return to television after six years away from Beyhadh.

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre. The show is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. India's Best Dancer Season 3 premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

