India's Best Dancer 3: Sonali Bendre wishes Abhishek Bachchan luck for Ghoomer in the most unique way; Watch

India's Best Dancer Season 3 has become a beloved and highly popular reality show on TV. Since its premiere on April 8, it has captivated viewers with its episodes. The show follows a format where aspiring dancers display their incredible skills on the stage, competing against one another for the ultimate trophy. Several popular actors have graced the stage of the show to promote their films and projects. In the upcoming episodes, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen gracing India's Best Dancer 3 to promote his film Ghoomer.

Sonali Bendre wishes Abhishek Bachchan luck:

A few hours ago, India's Best Dancer Season 3 judge Sonali Bendre took to her social media handle and shared a video which is sure to leave you in splits. Sonali wished her friend Abhishek Bachchan for his film Ghoomer in the most unique way. In the video, both actors are busy enjoying snacks as they laugh their hearts out while patting each other on the back. It is then seen that Abhishek falls down after Sonali pats him. Sonali said, "Took 'Laugh till it hurts' too seriously." Sharing this video, Sonali captioned, "Literally & metaphorically…Wishing you so much love & luck for Ghoomer! Kill it AB @bachchan."

Watch Sonali Bendre and Abhishek Bachchan's video here-

About Ghoomer:

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s much-awaited film Ghoomer has released in cinemas today. In the movie, Abhishek is playing the role of a strict coach and mentor who finds a new light in the dark when he encounters a paraplegic woman. He encourages her to overcome her hurdles and become a successful cricket player. All the promotional units from the film including the trailer and songs were met with a positive response. Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead, along with Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles, and Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance, has been receiving wonderful reviews from the audiences.

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre. The show is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. India's Best Dancer Season 3 premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

