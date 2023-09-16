India's Best Dancer 3: Vicky Kaushal grooves to Punjabi songs with contestants; WATCH

India's Best Dancer season 3 is one of the booming reality shows on television. The show has garnered love and has proven to be the best spot to showcase your dancing talent to the world. With three consecutive seasons. the show is among the top reality TV shows, this year. People from all over India, audition for the show but only one lifts the trophy. Many Television or Bollywood celebrities grace their presence on the show.

In tonight's episode, the Great Indian Family team will be coming to the show. Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar will also be seen throwing some dance moves on the show.

Vicky Kaushal throws some Punjabi moves on India's Best Dancer 3

The show released a promo where Vicky Kaushal dances with the contestants and brings out his Punjabi roots to the viewers.

Here Take a Look:

The actor is seen dancing with the contestants on the show. He is dancing to popular Punjabi song numbers like Daler Mehndi's song, Hojayegi Balle Balle and the Good Newzz movie song 'Sauda Khara Khara.' Even the judges can't seem to stop themselves from dancing.

Fans too were seen excited. One fan said, "Akash is such a positive and happy soul." Another fan said, "Excited for this." A fan commented, "Ibd ki saari family ek taraf and @theakashthapa ek taraf enjoying."(the whole IBD family at one side and Akash Thapa on other, enjoying himself) Another fan commented,"u are best vickey."

Lately, fans have also questioned why Sonali Bendre was missing for two weeks from the show. The reason is still unknown

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

The Great Indian Family is a family comedy-drama film produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It features Vicky Kaushal as a Hindu religious man who realizes that he is Muslim by birth. Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra appear in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on September 22, 2023.